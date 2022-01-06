Special called meeting reviews Jackson’s spending plan

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council met for a special called meeting on Thursday.

The city passed on the second reading of the purchase of a portion of land for Project Cardinal.

The budget amendment is set at more than $700,000.

In addition, the city passed on the first reading for additional property for Project Cardinal, estimated at almost $5 million.

The city also passed on a second reading for a plan to spend almost $7 million of tax dollars from the American Rescue Plan.

Council Member Paul Taylor says they’re going to add into the amendment that each member is able to finalize the items listed in the budget.

“Ensure that each one of these items is qualified to be expended under this act. What was discussed today is what that process looks like for us to ensure these items are qualified,” Taylor said.

The Jackson City Council will meet for a special session next Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 9 a.m.

