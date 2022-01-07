City explains potential deal with Georgia Pacific, breaks down cost

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council continues to move forward with Project Cardinal, which is expected to bring the company Georgia Pacific into the city.

Thursday, the city passed on the first reading for the second portion of land for Project Cardinal. The cost is almost $5 million.

City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger says this amendment will be on the agenda for another special called meeting next Tuesday. If passed, the city will move forward in the purchase of land for the project.

In November 2021, they also approved roughly $765,000 for this project.

Currently, the city is in a non-disclosure agreement with Georgia Pacific.

Mandy White with the Jackson Chamber says there is a 90 day period following the agreement between the city and the company before the deal can be closed.

“There are certain things that the company must do in that time and there are certain things the City must do in that time,” White said. “One of the things that the city must do is acquire the property, rezone the property, the things that we are going through right now so that we are prepared to close.”

White says there is potential that either party can extend the closing date for another 45 days, but she says that is not the goal.

“That is not our goal, we hope to have it closed within the 90 day period,” said White.

Both Mayor Conger and White say once the agreement is closed, the company will announce what they plan to bring to Jackson.

“It is the intention of both the company, as well as our local leaders, to have an announcement and a celebration where we can let everyone know the exciting anticipated use for the site,” White said.

If the project goes as planned, the city could have $3 million from the sale of the land to Georgia Pacific. The city is using most of that money to purchase another 105 acres of land for industrial use, for roughly $2.3 million.

According to city officials, the remaining money will go into the city fund for future use.

For details on how the City of Jackson intends to spend funds from the American Rescue Plan, click here and here.

For more local news, click here.