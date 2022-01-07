Zachary Jones joined the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team in August 2021. In January 2022, he took over as WBBJ’s Sports Anchor.

A Jackson, Tennessee native, Zachary attend Jackson State Community College and received a degree in communications in May 2018. Then, he attended the University of Tennessee at Martin and graduated in May 2021 with a degree in Broadcast Performance Journalism and a minor in acting.

While studying at UT Martin, he called color commenting for WUTM radio station during both football and basketball season.

In his free time, he loves weightlifting, watching ESPN, hanging out with friends and family, and being active.

You can reach Zachary at zjones@wbbjtv.com with sports news tips and story ideas.