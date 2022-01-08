Restaurant relocation offers more than just a new space

BEMIS, Tenn. — An old restaurant is new to Riverside Drive.

The Simply Love & Soul Cafe has opened in the South Jackson/Bemis area.

They said they made the move to expand business to a wider area of Jackson and Madison county.

Lovie Rankin, one of the owners, says the menu has tripled in size. And now they serve everything from hamburgers and fries to catfish and spaghetti.

“Our main seller is the chitterlings, you can get them boiled or you can get them fried. A lot of people come in and tend to order a lot of catfish. We sell catfish, we sell buffalo, just to name a few,” said the Rankin Family, owners Simply Love & Soul Cafe.

Restaurant officials said they are looking for help and they are also hiring on the spot.