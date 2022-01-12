Medical group donates $50k to Hospice Home campaign

JACKSON, Tenn. — The first hospice home in the Jackson community is a step closer to fruition.

Emergency Medical Care Facilities, PC presented a $50,000 check to the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation for the Making Room for Love Hospice Home Campaign.

The campaign aims to establish a hospice facility offering a home-like atmosphere to patients, where they will receive highly individualized care by a specialized team of providers.

According to a news release, the medical group’s contribution will name the Hospice Home’s clinical care area.

“We at EMCF are honored to partner with The Foundation to support the clinical care area of the Hospice Home,” said Dr. Mike Revelle. “It’s our wish that the patients entering into the Hospice Home are able to spend the rest of their time here on earth with the best care possible both physically and spiritually.”

