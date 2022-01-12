Weakley County Schools implements ‘After School Scholars’ program

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — In an effort to make sure no child is left behind, a local school system is implementing a tutoring program.

Weakley County Schools has requested the assistance of more than 90 current, retired and student educators to tutor around 400 students county-wide.



It’s an after school program that was launched after school leaders noticed a decline in student academic success due to the pandemic.

The school system’s Esser grant fund will be used to fund the ‘after school scholars’ program for the next three years.

“We just wanted to address those deficits and get our kids caught up due to COVID and this is a great way to do it. Individualized learning and individualized teaching is just a great way to get those kids caught up,” said Esser 3.0 Director for Weakley County Schools, Angie Rushing.

To fund the ‘after school scholars’ program, the school system will spend around $1,000,000 for the full three years.