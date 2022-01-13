Winter supplies become hot item as locals prep for inclement weather

JACKSON, Tenn. — As residents of Jackson prepare for inclement weather, local hardware stores are getting you the supplies that you need the most.

Hardware stores across Jackson are selling out of everything from sleds to shovels.

“Right now what we have left is snow shovels and salt,” said Roger Lomax with Ace Hardware. “We’re completely out of sleds and will be out of snow shovels by the end of this afternoon. So if you need them, come in and get them.”

He also says it is best not to wait until the last minute to get the material you need to stay safe and be prepared.

“In general just be safe, keep your salt out and just watch out for each other while you’re out there,” Lomax said.

Other hardware stores are just as busy helping customers get the material they need.

“We’ve been selling a lot of ice melts, we sold over 4,000 bags of ice melt,” said Jarvis Marshall with HCI Supply Store. “We shipped pallets to our other locations Union City, Dyersburg, and Humboldt. It’s been going like wild hotcakes.”

Marshall says he and his family are ready for anything that may come their way.

“Well I got the kerosene heater ready and the shovels ready for the kids so they can shovel some snow. So we’re prepared,” Marshall said.

An employee at Renewal by Andersen shared the steps she takes to prepare for incoming weather.

“Make sure that I’m prepared and I don’t have to go to the grocery store,” said Bianca Lanham. “Get plenty of milk and bread, make sure I have salt to put on my porch and sidewalk.”

