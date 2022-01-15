Winter Weather Arriving to West Tennessee Soon

Weather Update – January 15, 2022 – 4:45 PM

TODAY:

We started out with a few showers and highs remaining in in the 40’s today. Showers should continue over the next few hours and switch to winter weather later into the evening. Snow showers could begin to move in around midnight, with the heaviest snowfall falling between 12-6AM. As of the moment, most of the area north of I-40 could see 1-3″ of snowfall with most of the area south of I-40 seeing around 3-6″. As long as the arctic air to our north does not reach us, this could carry out. If we do see the air beginning to cut off the system, it could limit snowfall numbers even more. Lows should remain in the upper 20’s this evening with a warm up in store tomorrow.

TOMORROW:

Snow showers could continue into the morning and afternoon with highs remaining in the lower 30’s. Snow pack and gusty winds could leave wind chills in the 20’s tomorrow so bundle up if you do head outdoors. Wind gusts could be seen in the 20’s and 30’s. A little sunshine should be visible in the morning but a few clouds move in towards the afternoon, until mostly cloudy skies remain overnight. Lows should remain in the mid to upper 20’s with winds calming as well.

THIS WEEK:

By Monday morning, a few clouds could be seen but should gradually decrease by the afternoon. Highs should remain in the lower 40’s and drop into the mid 20’s overnight with clear skies. Tuesday is warmer with southerly flow returning. Clouds return with highs in the lower 50’s. Lows should remain in the upper 30’s overnight with mostly cloudy skies. Highs remain in the 50’s by Wednesday but winds are picking back up. Showers are possible Wednesday morning and could last overnight into Thursday morning. Lows in the 20’s could lead to a few flurries by Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon however, highs should remain in the upper 30’s. Lows are in the teens with cloudy skies still continuing.

THIS WEEKEND:

By Friday, sunshine return but temperatures do not reach out of freezing, with highs in the lower 30’s. Lows return to the teens Friday evening but warm up into the mid 30’s by Saturday. Southerly flow return Saturday evening, bringing a warmer and sunnier day in store by Sunday.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com