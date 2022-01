Hardeman County holds commission meeting

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardeman County leaders met for their county commission meeting on Tuesday.

1/2 Hardeman County Commission meeting

2/2 Hardeman County Commission meeting



One of the main topics to discuss was the zoning issue of Royal Oak Charcoal, but that was removed from the agenda.

Other topics that were discussed were the correction of minutes from the last meeting.

A new county commissioner was also sworn in for District 5, Position 2.

