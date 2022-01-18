Tickets to see Robert Earl Keen sold out in Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Troubadour Robert Earl Keen is coming to Huntingdon next week!

Keen is currently set to take to the stage at 7:30 p.m. in the The Dixie Carter Performing Arts & Academic Enrichment Center on Jan. 28.

A news release says Keen self-financed and produced his first album in 1984, and now has 19 records and has held thousands of shows.

Though tickets to the performance are sold out, you can be placed on a waiting list by calling (731) 986-2100.

