Library to host event on African American history, new monument

JACKSON, Tenn. — An upcoming program is giving insight into a new monument, as well as into African American history.

The Jackson-Madison County Library will be holding an event called The Seven Pillars with the help of the Bicentennial celebration.

The program will go over history, as well as give more insight into the newly created Seven Pillars monument at Shirlene Mercer Park.

Speakers of the event will include Angela Nelson Parks, Tony Black, Tina Mercer, Lee Benson, Richard Donnell, Judge Nathan Pride, Bodie Gentry, Wendy Trice Martin, Harold Carter, Daryl Hubbard, and Portia Burton. Special guest appearance by Shirlene Mercer.

The program will be at the main library at 433 East Lafayette Street at 12 p.m. on Feb. 5.

