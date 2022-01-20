Community Bank opens new location in Henderson

Kyle Peppers,

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Community Bank has opened a new location in Henderson.

Community Bank – Henderson

Residents joined staff on January 13 for the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.

In attendance was CEO Phillip Renfroe, who stated “Our mission is to bring top-quality banking and financial services to Henderson and Chester County.”

Community Bank is headquartered in Lexington and has an additional location in Jackson.

According to a news release, the new Henderson location is the result of the acquisition of West Tennessee Bank in fall 2021.

