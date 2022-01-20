Community Bank opens new location in Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Community Bank has opened a new location in Henderson.

Residents joined staff on January 13 for the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.

In attendance was CEO Phillip Renfroe, who stated “Our mission is to bring top-quality banking and financial services to Henderson and Chester County.”

Community Bank is headquartered in Lexington and has an additional location in Jackson.

According to a news release, the new Henderson location is the result of the acquisition of West Tennessee Bank in fall 2021.

