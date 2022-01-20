Disaster Unemployment Assistance available to workers impacted by Dec. tornadoes

JACKSON, Tenn. — Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is now available to workers in 12 Tennessee counties affected by December’s tornadoes.

Those counties include six in West Tennessee: Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, and Weakley.

This comes after FEMA approved a major disaster declaration for the area following a request by Governor Bill Lee.

Affected individuals can now apply for temporary unemployment benefits if they do not meet eligibility requirements for the state unemployment program.

If you’re a resident of one of the eligible counties and you employment was impacted by the storms, you can apply for DUA at your local American Job Center or by clicking here.

DUA applications must be submitted within 30 days of the announcement of availability.

