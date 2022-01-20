Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — A Florida man has been charged with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby and a teen, were found near the Canada United States border.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota said Steve Shand, 47, has been charged with human smuggling after seven Indian nationals were found in the U.S. and the discovery of the bodies.

A U.S. Border Patrol in North Dakota stopped a 15-passenger van just south of the Canadian border on Wednesday.

Court documents said five other people were spotted by law enforcement in the snow nearby.

The group told officers they’d been walking for more than 11 hours in frigid conditions.

