Jury selection begins in federal trial over Floyd’s killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jury selection is underway in the federal trial of three Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s killing.

The judge on Thursday repeatedly stressed that fellow Officer Derek Chauvin’s conviction on state murder charges should not influence the proceedings.

J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are broadly charged with depriving Floyd of his civil rights while acting under government authority.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson is questioning potential jurors.

Among the jurors excused was a man who said he has a problem watching the video of Floyd’s arrest.

Several others were excused after they said they could not be impartial, including a man who said his faith also prevents him from judging a human being.

