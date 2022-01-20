New bank operating in Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Community Bank has officially opened a new location!

Community Bank held a grand opening for its new building in Henderson on Jan. 13.

“Our mission is to bring top-quality banking and financial services to Henderson and Chester County,” said Community Bank CEO Phillip Renfroe.

“I am very proud to join this team and excited to work in the community I call home and that I love,” said City President Emily Johnson.

