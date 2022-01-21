Club Day connects community leaders with students

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local middle school hosted an event to get students excited about their future.

North Parkway Middle School officials started Club Day to get community leaders more involved with students.

Once a month students gather to their respective clubs in hopes of learning new information that can be beneficial in the future.

“We do this one Friday of each month, where we allow our scholars to choose what they may want to aspire to. So it’s different clubs that we have here. We have a Spanish Club, we have a Journalism Club, we have a Business Club, and we also have people from the community to come in and assist,” said Tamji Tyson, an educator at North Parkway Middle School.

To find out more information on how you can be involved, contact North Parkway Middle School at (731) 427-3384.

