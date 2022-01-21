McNairy County sheriff addresses viral TikTok video

JACKSON, Tenn. – McNairy County Sheriff Guy Buck is addressing a TikTok video that has gone viral.

The video posted by a user shows another person’s recorded TikTok live video.

In that recorded video, no one can be seen, but the voice of a man can be heard cursing and antagonizing the woman who appears to sound distressed.

Buck says that they made contact with the woman who said she is a travel nurse.

Buck reports that the woman told them she was fine.

They were also able to provide her with domestic violence information.

The sheriff says she had been working in Iowa.

