Nation’s largest abortion protest could be last under Roe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of anti-abortion protesters are rallying in the nation’s capital Friday with a growing sense of momentum about the prospects this year of a sweeping rollback of abortion rights.

The March for Life arrives as the Supreme Court appears likely in the coming months to let states impose tighter restrictions on abortion.

The court is considering a Mississippi case and could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion.

Members of the resurgent anti-abortion movement say they are not finished fighting for restrictions even if the court’s conservative majority rules in their favor later this year.

