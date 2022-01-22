Pig organ experiments continue

UNDATED (AP) – Researchers are reporting another in a string of experiments involving pig-to-human transplants.

This time, surgeons in Alabama put a pig’s kidneys into a brain-dead man.

The procedure is seen as a step-by-step rehearsal for an operation they hope to try on living patients later this year.

This comes on the heels of an operation earlier this month in which doctors at the University of Maryland Medical Center gave a dying man a heart from a gene-edited pig. So far, that man is still alive.

