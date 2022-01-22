Tyson in Humboldt hands out foods and job opportunities

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Who doesn’t like free food? One company gives back thousands of products to local residents.

Tyson Foods in Humboldt gave back to the Gibson county community by offering 37,000 pounds of food, 148,000 meals and 1,000 job opportunities.

“A lot of people don’t know what all Tyson has, it’s Hillshire Farms, Jimmy Dean, Wright Brand Bacon. So we are very pleased to be able to offer this to the community, it’s a community feed,” said Vanessa Presson, Complex HR Manager, Tyson Foods Humboldt.

This is the first distribution done by Tyson at Humboldt, and in the first two hours volunteers served nearly 400 cars.

“People can really see what Tyson really means to be in our community. Tyson really loves the communities they are in, and so yes, it just makes you feel good working for a company that feels obligated to feed the nation and feed the world. And so we want to do that here today,” Presson said.

Not only could residents receive food, but also had the chance to fill out job applications for the company.

“We just have a lot of jobs to fill. We’re starting up our second shift. We still have first shift opportunities. It’s all the way from entry level all the way up to management positions, that we have open,” Presson said.

The line for distribution ended nearly a block away from the location of the event, many receiving boxes of chicken, breakfast foods and more.

“I came out to receive some good food and give some support. What my plan is, I do a lot of things with the kids, I’m a have a nice barbecue for them,” said Greg Lenon.

Tyson plans on continuing their distributions soon in Madison and Crockett counties.

To stay up-to-date with future distributions, visit the ‘Seen on 7‘ section of our website.