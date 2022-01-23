Black Tie and Boxing event returns to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Fighters across Tennessee gathered tonight to spar for a cause.

Black Tie and Boxing returned last Saturday night at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Residents all over West Tennessee came out to show their support in the fight against Type 1 diabetes.

Officials at the event said they wanted to find a new and fun creative way to help those in need.

“We’re here fighting for these kids cause they fight everyday for their lives. This event is great because it’s fun, it’s unique and it’s a little edgy at the same time,” said event coordinator, Rachel Ryan.

Ryan also said that they scouted fighters from all over the region to show Jackson what they got.

“We got some live MMA kickboxing matches, sanction event. We got a fight club fighter, some local fighters that are duking it out. They never fought before, so they are training to fight and fundraising for us,” Ryan said.

Along with the fight, viewers have the option to enjoy some fine dining ringside. Event officials said the menu tends to get a bit better each year.

“On the menu for tonight, we have Rock’N Dough catering, filet mignon, Parmesan crusted mashed potatoes, roasted asparagus, dessert and salad,” Ryan said.

One fighter said he just wanted to give back by doing what he loves.

“I train at a fight shop with AJ, and this opportunity arose and I took it,” said fighter, Mitchell Wagner.

Wagner said he’s been preparing for this fight for months and this is the time to test his skills against new opponents.

“The training leading up to this was really tough, weight cut and I feel like this is the fun part,” Wagner said.

Officials at the event said their goal was to raise $100,000 Saturday night towards the fight against Type 1 diabetes.