Former Miss TN Runner-up nominated for Grammy

JACKSON, Tenn. –A former Miss Tennessee runner-up has been nominated for a Grammy.

Ashley Brooks-Wise and her family was nominated for Best Children’s Album.

The project is called ‘All One Tribe’ and it features the “Wise Family Song for All.”

Wise says she wanted to create something that would leave a positive impact on today’s youth.

The project is available on all streaming platforms.