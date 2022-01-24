Henry County Medical Center hosting job fair Tuesday

PARIS, Tenn. — Interested in a local job in health care?

The Henry County Medical Center is hosting an event for you.

The medical center says it is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, seeking to fill positions which includes Registered Nursing, Licensed Practical Nursing, and Certified Nursing Assistant.

HCMC says it is offering a $13,200 sign-on bonus for new RNs and LPNs, as well as $3,000 for CNAs.

“We are excited to have interested individuals come to our facility and learn more about our opportunities and see the caring, warm atmosphere at HCHC,” said Sandra Ray, an administrator. “We have several openings and encourage anyone interested to come to our event and learn more about why HCHC is our home. We look forward to meeting you.”

The job fair will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the HCMC Plumley Rehab Lobby.

Any questions can be answered online or by calling (731) 644-8472.

