Tax deadline extended, fees waived for December tornado victims

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tax season is upon us, and this year a few adjustments have been made for those affected by severe storms.

People affected by the December 10 and 11 storms now have relief when it comes to filing their taxes.

Any requirements or balances that you have are being updated, and requirement for payment is being pushed back to May 16th.

The IRS is aware of which residents were affected based off of zip codes.

“This is simply pushing back the time in which they’re required to file, and getting rid of any penalties or fees that normally would’ve occurred for not filling,” said Luis Garcia with the IRS.

You can visit irs.gov under “Casualty Losses” to see if you are in a FEMA-declared area.

For more local news, click here.