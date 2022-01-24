TDOT to begin yearly pothole repair efforts

JACKSON, Tenn. — You may see a few less potholes in your area in the near future.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is launching their yearly pothole initiative.

Nichole Lawrence, with TDOT, says they’re expecting to spend more than $3 million on repairing potholes.

Lawrence says they usually start doing repairs in the colder months of the year, with colder weather conditions being the main cause for broken roadways.

“Things freeze once they seep into those cracks in the asphalt and fall out during the day. Traffic will run over those cracks and it pops out, creating that pothole,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence warns drivers that there may be delays on your route when they’re trying to patch them up.

She says to make sure to drive slow around crews that are working.

