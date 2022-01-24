Winners of fall art contest to be recognized Feb. 8

JACKSON, Tenn. — Back in the fall, Jackson-Madison County students showed off their creativity in the Bicentennial Creative Expressions Contest.

The students from kindergarten to college joined in on an essay, poetry or art contest.

The overall winners were narrowed down and will now be revealed during an awards presentation on Feb. 8.

The overall winners will win $300 for first place, $200 for second place, and $100 for third place. They will also have their art piece added to the bicentennial time capsule, which is to be buried in June.

