$3k transfer scholarship announced for Jackson State students

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new $3,000 transfer scholarship has been announced for Jackson State Community College students seeking higher education.

Officials with Jackson State, Dyersburg State Community College and the University of Memphis met at the UofM Lambuth campus to establish the One Step Closer initiative.

It recognizes the partnership between 2-year and 4-year institutions as the best path of success for transfer students.

According to a news release, the program guarantees University of Memphis admission to students with a 2.0 GPA or higher. Additionally, One Step Closer students will have their application fee waived.

Students in the program with a 3.5 GPA or higher upon completion of their Associate degree will receive a $3,000 scholarship to UofM. They will also get early access to UofM’s various support services.

