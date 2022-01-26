Michigan settlement lets faith agencies deny LGBT adoptions

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Faith-based adoption agencies that contract with the state of Michigan can refuse to place children in LGBT homes under a settlement filed in federal court, months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled for a Catholic charity in a similar case.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday the high court’s ruling against Philadelphia is binding on the state and limits its ability to enforce a non-discrimination policy.

Michigan, like most states, contracts with private agencies to place children from troubled homes with new families.

