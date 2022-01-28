Message from WBBJ’s Moe Shamell

Please keep our very own Moe Shamell in your thoughts. He has been missed dearly at the station and judging by the number of messages and calls we’ve received, among our viewers as well.

Moe’s personality is unmatched, and we’ve missed out on the joy that one of West Tennessee’s best meteorologists brings into our lives.

We ask that you join us in hoping for a full and speedy recovery.

See a message from Moe in the video above for the latest update on his condition.

You can also keep up with him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.