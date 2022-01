MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Trinity Christian Academy announced it will be holding an open house on Sunday.

The open house will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and will give visitors the chance to tour the campus, meet with staff, and more!

Trinity Christian Academy can be found at 10 Windy City Road.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.