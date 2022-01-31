Country music artist Steven Cade inspires kids through music

PINSON, Tenn. — A country music artist is using music to inspire.

Country singer Steven Cade has partnered with Restore Us for a Giving Guitars tour.

It is to show the importance of music and inspire those in need.

Cade put on a concert at the Tennessee Children’s Home and donated two guitars to the center.

He says watching the children get excited about music is the best feeling.

“There are kids just grabbing guitars. They want to play them right away, and that inspires them. When you see that light in their eyes, and you see that hope in their eyes, there is nothing better than leaving them with the gift of music,” Cade said.

Cade will be traveling to Florida next and playing for more than 10 shelters in the state.

