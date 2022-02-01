UT Martin students to help with Super Bowl, All-Star Game

MARTIN, Tenn. — A dozen University of Tennessee at Martin students are heading to Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

UT Martin says the students, along with Dr. Dexter Davis, are heading over to help the local organizing committee at the NHL All-Star Game and on-location experiences personnel at the Super Bowl.

UT Martin says they will be assisting in hospitality at the games, touring various facilities, and networking with industry professionals.

The group will work from Feb. 3 to Feb. 8 in Las Vegas at the NHL All-Star Game, and then from Feb. 8 to Feb. 13 in Los Angeles at the Super Bowl.

This will be the ninth trip made by students to the Super Bowl in the university’s history, and it will be the first year that students have worked at a NHL All-Star Game.

You can read the full news release from UT Martin here.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.