Crockett County residents brave the winter weather

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — How are people dealing with the winter weather in West Tennessee?

A WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News crew took to the Crockett County streets to check it out!

Bob O’Donnell, owner of Bob’s Burgers, says the hardest thing was getting out of the driveway.

“Well like today we just had to get in. We live a mile and a half away, and if we can’t drive in, I can’t open my restaurant,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell says with constant power outages, they might have to wrap up earlier than they expected.

“When the electricity goes out, we don’t know what to do. We just have to wait to see if it comes back on. Today, we’re going to have to call everybody and tell them, well the kitchen is not on,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell says he hates to disappoint his customers, but there are some things you just can’t change no matter how hard you try.

He says the storm is the perfect example of that.

“You can’t help when electricity goes out. You can’t help mother nature. You just deal with it. So I know in the future we’ll do the same thing. We’ll just deal with it and make the best of it,” O’Donnell said.

A construction worker in Bells says in his line of work they deal with the unexpected.

“It does hinder a lot, especially when you do construction. You just have to deal with it,” said Kyle Wood, a construction worker.

Wood says there isn’t much you can do outside of protecting yourself from the blistering cold.

“Well you have to protect your hands, your feet, everything, especially when you’re outside. You just don’t want to expose yourself more than you have to,” Wood said.

He says if you need to go out, be safe and make sure to bundle up.

“You need to be prepared when you go out the house for, you know, whatever. You just want to be prepared. Things are going to come up, so you just got to protect your skin and everything from it,” Woods said.

“Well I don’t like being in it for one thing, but you got to do what you got to do. I got to work, so I got to drive in it,” said Darlene Johnson, a Crockett County resident who was out in the weather.

“I kind of was thinking it wasn’t going to get this bad, but it’s starting to make me a little nervous cause I work nights,” said Brandy Cox, who had to get out into the weather in Crockett County.

“We deal with it because it still is not hard weather. It’s like a symptom. We can come over it,” said Sadeq Salaymeh, who braved the weather in Crockett County.

While some argue that this weather isn’t all that bad, others say if you don’t have to come out, stay home.

“Everybody just needs to be safe, and if you don’t have to come out in it, please don’t come out in it,” Johnson said.

“Just try your best to be safe, and if you ain’t got to, don’t go out,” Cox said.

“Through my experience in Tennessee state, we don’t have, you know, snow like up north. It’s okay for like a few days, one, two, three days. I think everybody should have, you know, all this for precaution,” Salaymeh said.

If you have to go out, be vigilant and safe because black ice could be on the road.

Check out the WBBJ Weather App for the latest information on the weather.