Peabody passes on new prospects

TRENTON,Tenn.– The Peabody golden tide were able to have four players sign their national letters of intent.

Connor Meadows signed with the university of Tennessee along with his teammate Malik Ganaway.

While his brother Mr football winner Khalik Ganaway made his decision to go to UT martin with Jordan Shepard.

These four men shined all year long on and off the field and now have the chance of a lifetime to play at the next level.

These seniors ended their high school careers with a 54 and 3 record and three state titles.