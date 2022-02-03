Residents react to icy weather conditions

MILAN, Tenn.– While some stayed inside during the wintry weather, others were out and about.

“I’m very much an outgoing person, I like being outdoors and everything. I don’t like being cooped up in one spot so I figured I was just going to go workout in this weather,” said Austin Branham, Gibson County resident.

While some enjoy the ice and cold temperatures, others worry.

“The night is going to get real bad on us, I’ve been around here a long long time and see the trees like they are now, I think we’re going to have some bad outage out all over West Tennessee,” said Jimmy Macnabb, Gibson County Resident.

Many business were affected by the winter weather.

“It has been slow, surrounding restaurants or workplaces like Aaron’s over here, I’m sure their workers came over here from the surrounding area where they don’t have to go far,” said Israel Silva, Assistant Manager of Maria’s Mexican Grill.

He says normally the restaurant sees more people.

“I heard it was 4 tables per section so it’s not a lot of people in a span of 3 hours so it’s really slow for that, usually we see around 5,6,7,8 tables in the morning,” said Silva.

Macnabb says his business was also affected by the winter storm.

“I own a commercial roofing company and it shut us down for sure for a few days now,” said Macnabb.

However, he tries to stay optimistic.

“Let’s see what this weather does, I also clean parking lots off and the only thing about this time is it’s all ice,” said Macnabb.