Winter Storm Brings Winter Weather and Heavy Rain Showers to West Tennessee

Weather Update – Thursday, February 3 – 8:00 AM

TODAY:

Winter weather showers started around 1-2am across parts of the region and have continued into the afternoon. Mostly north of I-40 have seen those freezing rain showers and sleet showers while most of those south of I-40 have seen mostly rain showers due to the temperature differences. This has led to some localized flooding concerns across parts of Jackson and further southeast. Overnight, temperatures may warm and we could see more of the rain showers, but after temperatures begin to drop around sunset, we could see winter weather showers arrive again. However, it depends on if the system is not cut off by some dry air before hand. If the moisture remains, we could see showers lasting into the overnight hours and tapering off before sunrise.

TOMORROW:

By Friday morning, a few flurries could be possible but most winter weather should be moving out with highs in the lower 30’s. Early morning wind chills can be seen in the single digits to the teens but should slowly warm up into the 20’s over the course of the day. Winds will begin to decrease and lows will drop into the teens overnight.

THIS WEEKEND:

By Saturday, cooler weather remains with highs in the upper 30’s but sunshine returns as well. Lows overnight should drop into the teens with a few clouds overnight. However, by Sunday, highs may reach into the lower to mid 40’s as some warm air moves into the region. It won’t last for long and northerly flow returns by the evening with lows back in the 20’s.

NEXT WEEK:

Start the week next week is sunshine and some cool temperatures. Highs in the 40’s are expected Monday with partly cloudy skies. Overnight, lows drop back into the teens with partly cloudy skies continuing. Tuesday looks a little more sunny with mostly sunny skies and a warm up beginning. Highs are expected in the mid to upper 40’s with southerly flow remaining. Overnight lows remain in the upper 20’s Tuesday evening. By Wednesday, the chance for 50 degree highs returns with some mostly cloudy conditions.

