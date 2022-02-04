Gibson County residents navigate winter conditions

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Gibson County residents navigated slick roads and the loss of power as parts of West Tennessee look more like a winter wonderland.

Several counties were hit with snow and ice Thursday and into Friday.

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas says roads are slick in a few places, and he says drivers should stay cautious.

“Roads that lead up to our main highways have some patchy ice on them. They are passable if everybody just takes their time and pays attention to what is up ahead of them. Don’t be surprised by a patch of ice and just keep your speed down,” Thomas said.

Trenton resident Howard Comer Jr. says the main highways are mostly clear, but to watch out for the back roads.

“Some of the side streets have a lot of ice on them. You can tell it is from where it melted last night at one point and has refrozen. I have seen a lot of spots of black ice. That is definitely an issue,” Comer said.

Resident Shaun Harris says he lost power last night due to the weather, but crews were able to restore it quickly.

“We had a power outage about five. I had just gotten off work. It lasted about 10 to 15 minutes. It wasn’t long at all. They got that fixed really fast, so that was pretty good,” Harris said.

If you do have to get out, they have a few tips that might make the drive easier and safer.

“Just taking it easy. Just take your time to get where you are going. It is better to be safe than sorry,” Comer said.

“Do the main roads that they have cleaned off, buckle up, stay safe, and take your time going wherever you are going. Don’t be in a rush and you should be okay,” Harris said.

Thomas says if you are experiencing power outages in the county, the sheriff’s department is open for those that need a warm place to stay.

