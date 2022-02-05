Red Cross opens respite centers for those without power

MEMPHIS,Tenn. — Several Tennesseans are still without power.

According to a news release from the Red Cross, there are still at least 95,000 people without power in Tennessee due to the recent winter storm. The majority of those people reside in the Shelby County area.

Red Cross has coordinated with Memphis Office of Emergency Management and Shelby County Emergency Management Homeland Security to set up services to supply food and support to those in need.

The organizations have set up respite centers, to provide warming centers, a place to charge devices, obtain snacks or just find out information related to the outages.

These centers will be open for those in need on weekends, Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The respite centers can be found at the locations below:

Dave Wells Community

915 Chelsea Ave, Memphis, TN

Community Center Orange Mound

2572 Park Ave, Memphis, TN

Bellevue Baptist Church

2000 Appling Rd, Cordova, TN

Brown Baptist Church

980 Stateline Road East, Southhaven, MS

Warming Center (open 24 hours)

3910 Ridgeway Rd, Memphis, TN

Dresden Shelter – Weakley County

Weakley County Adult Learning Center

8250 Highway 22. Dresden, TN

For more information contact Red Cross at (901)-726-1690 or find them on Facebook here.