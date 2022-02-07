TVA says it won’t power Mississippi medical pot businesses

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — One of the main suppliers of wholesale electricity in north Mississippi says it’s uncertain whether it can power facilities that grow marijuana for medical use.

Tennessee Valley Authority says in a statement that since it’s a federally owned utility company, it must adhere to federal drug laws.

So TVA says it will not direct any federal resources to the cultivation or distribution of marijuana.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported on the memo.

Gov. Tate Reeves last week signed a bill to legalize medical marijuana.

It will be months before the first facilities can open.

