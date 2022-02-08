Students recognized for efforts in creative expressions contest
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Bicentennial Creative Awards were held at The Ned!
The ceremony recognized students who who competed in the Bicentennial Creative Expressions contest.
There were winners in essay, poetry, coloring, and art.
The Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Commission and Leaders Education Foundation had 35 awards to give out. They had more than 100 entries.
Prizes ranged from $50 to $300 depending on the category. But leaders say no one is being left out.
“Everybody who submitted anything is getting a commemorative certificate for their participation,” said Dr. Ken Newman, Chairman of the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Commission.
There will be more events throughout the year as Jackson-Madison County celebrates 200 years.
