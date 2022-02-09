New Chick-fil-A location set to open Thursday in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–There’s a new restaurant in town… well, sort of.

The Chick-fil-A that was once in the Old Hickory Mall is now located at the corner of North Highland Avenue and Tinker Hill Road.

The new location will open Thursday, February 10.

To commemorate the new store, Chick-fil-A has identified 100 local heroes making an impact in Madison County and will surprise this group with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

In honor of this new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A has also partnered with ‘Feeding America’ to make a $25,000 donation to a local food bank to aid in the fight against hunger.

