Ericko Sain makes 3A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Ericko Sain of South Side High school is a class 3A Mr. Basketball Finalists.

Sain has been in the spotlight all season, making no-look passes, hitting big time shots, and leading the Hawks to many wins.

This year as team captain he is a four year starter with a 3.56 GPA and just earlier this year, surpassed over 1,000 points for his career at South Side.

Sain has worked on his game to the point he is known as in all around player, and he talks about what it would mean to win the award and what his team needs to do for a state title.

“It’s a blessing. I’m thankful, like my teammates, my coaches, my family, they all push me. So I’m very blessed and thankful for that. It would mean a lot, but honestly I just want to win a championship,” Sain said. “But the Mr. Basketball would feel pretty good. As a team I feel like our defense has to get better. We have to run the court more, get more things in transition, and those

type of things.”

Sain averages 18 points per game, 10 rebounds, four assist and four steals per game.

The Hawks will gear up for district tournament play next week against Liberty.