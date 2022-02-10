Savannah K9 to get new layer of protection

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The Savannah Police Department’s K9 Hera is getting a new layer of protection.

1/2 K9 Hera from the Savannah Police Department

Hera is getting a bullet and stab protective vest from the non-profit called Vest Interest in K9s, Inc., according to a news release from the department.

The vest — sponsored by Mari Deese of Norco, California — is U.S. made, will be custom fitted, is NIJ certified, and will embroidered with “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”

“We are very thankful to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and their generous donation to K9 Hera and her handler Cpl. Barker. This armor will help protect Hera as she works hard to assist our officers in carrying out our mission of making Savannah a safer place to live, work, and visit,” said Savannah Police Chief Michael Pitts.

The release says Vest Interest has been able to give over 4,530 vests to K9 unites across the country.

