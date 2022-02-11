Health department to stop universal contact tracing

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is making some changes that start Monday, Feb. 14.

“If you test positive for COVID-19, and you’re a Madison County resident, you may not get a call from us,” said Mallory Cooke, the Public Information Officer for the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

Cooke says that the Tennessee Department of Health will be contacting those that test positive instead.

“You will get a text message from the Tennessee Department of Health. They will notify you. They will send you a link with some information about isolation and quarantine guidelines,” Cooke said.

Cooke says if you do a self-test at home, the health department will not be collecting those.

“You do not need to call us and tell us that you tested positive. Just continue to follow CDC guidelines for isolation and quarantine,” Cooke said.

But they will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases.

“Our office will continue to investigate clusters and outbreaks in high-risk settings,” Cooke said.

They will also not provide any proof of a positive COVID-19 case.

“We will no longer be providing letters for employers or schools starting on Monday, Feb. 14. We just ask that you use your lab results and work with your employer on that,” Cooke said.

There will be a new way to get the latest COVID-19 information.

“If you’re looking for Madison County COVID-19 data, specific numbers, positivity rates, how many people are testing positive, you can access that information anytime on the Tennessee Department of Health website. So that will now be your source for information,” Cooke said.

Cooke says this change has been planned for a while, but there was no specific date for when it would come into effect.

“At the recommendation of the Tennessee Department of Health and these other public agencies nationwide, we’re at a point where people have tools they need to protect themselves,” Cooke said.

Cooke says you can take a picture of the positive COVID-19 test or speak with your primary care provider, and they can offer you proof if you need it.

She also says if you have any questions regarding COVID-19, you can contact the health department’s COVID-19 hotline at (731) 240-1771.

They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

