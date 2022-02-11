Olivia Lee Miss Basketball Finalists

Olivia Lee of Trinity Christian academy is a miss basketball finalist.

Olivia has shined all year on the court being 2021 district player of the year.

She also has surpassed 1,500 career points, Lee averages twenty five points points per game

eight rebounds rebounds and three point two assist.

Her success didn’t just start this year as in 2020 she was honorable mention

All district.

Lee talked about her being a finalist and what her career accomplishments mean to her.

Lee stated

“That would mean a lot to me cause every since I been a little

girl I’ve watched on TV and stuff I’ve been with my sister. That’ s just cool

to me that made me feel special and I felt really loved because my teammates were

surrounding me and made me feel so loved.”

Lee has a career high five hundred and eleven rebounds and

two hundred and six assist.

She turns her attention towards district play coming up in hopes

of leading her team to a state championship.