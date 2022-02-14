Local students to help create company’s new jingle

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Lambuth Campus’ Ensemble Program will help create a new jingle for a local company.

Tim Ferguson Plumbing, Air and Electric is partnering with the university to create the company’s new jingle that will be used in promotional materials.

General Manager Jacob Hamilton, who graduated from University of Memphis, says he’s eager to work with the students and see what they will come up with.

He says community involvement is important to the Tim Ferguson brand, and believes that collaborating with local talent will enhance the Jackson community.

The Ensemble Program is led by Dr. Jeremy Tubbs and directed by Dr. Jenna McLean. Dr. Tubbs says, “Putting out classroom knowledge into real world experience like this is an invaluable opportunity for these students!”

For more information on Tim Ferguson Plumbing, Air and Electric, click here.

