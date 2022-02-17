New soulfood restaurant opens in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Get ready for food that will comfort your soul.

Ruby’s Soulfood Restaurant is now officially open in the Hub City!

The restaurant serves soul food cuisine like fried chicken, fried catfish, ribs, smothered pork chops, mac and cheese, greens, and more.

And we can’t forget to mention their famous barbecue jerk chicken tips!

The owner says the restaurant originated in Chicago, Illinois, and they have multiple locations there. But they always wanted to expand.

“My uncle lives here in Jackson, Tennessee. He told me, ‘Nephew, you need to come to my city.’ And so I listened to my uncle. We came here to Jackson, and we’re just here to put great food here, serve the community, and be a beacon of light right here in the community,” said Lawrence Henderson, the owner of Ruby’s Soulfood Restaurant.

Lawrence says you can expect great quality service and a welcoming atmosphere.

Ruby’s Soulfood Restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday.

The restaurant can be found at 1431 Hollywood Drive.

