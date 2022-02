HOTWORX held it’s grand opening on Saturday, February 19. The new work out facility is located in North Jackson and offers a new way to get in shape or unwind.

HOTWORX uses infrared heat to help members get in shape.

For more information on HOTWORX and how to join, visit the website at https://www.hotworx.net/studio/jackson-unionuniversitydr.

Also find them on Facebook here.