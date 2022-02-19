Judge: Trump, Kids must testify in money probe

NEW YORK (AP) – A judge has ruled ex-President Donald Trump must testify under oath in New York state’s civil probe into his business dealings.

In his ruling, Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump and his two oldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., to comply with subpoenas issued in December by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The ruling says the Trumps must sit for depositions within 21 days. The ruling is likely to be appealed.

But in his ruling, the judge noted James “has a clear right” to demand the Trumps’ testimony in her investigation into what the judge described as “copious evidence of possible financial fraud.”

